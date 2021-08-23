Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $173.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.