Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 5,786 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up about 4.3% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:L traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,461. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

