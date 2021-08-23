Glynn Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 2.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $28,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.74.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.70. The company had a trading volume of 123,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,958. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.72. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.