Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) PT at $103.53

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 110,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 672,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

