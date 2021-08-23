Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) PT at $103.53

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.53.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 110,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 672,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
