LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,157. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

