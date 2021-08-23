JustBet (WINR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $3,696.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

