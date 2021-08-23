Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Lifted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.28. 325,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,935,459. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

