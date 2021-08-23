Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 149,937 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,937 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.36% of SilverCrest Metals worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SILV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

