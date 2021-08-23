Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 17,441 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 895.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 888,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.53. 17,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

