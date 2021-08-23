Glynn Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 6.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $67,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 8.1% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shopify by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $30.55 on Monday, reaching $1,481.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,493.67. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.