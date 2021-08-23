Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 44,296 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 292,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,416,861. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

