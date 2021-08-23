Banyan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 7.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $1,267.53. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,218.55. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.