LDR Capital Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PS Business Parks comprises approximately 0.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $1,678,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $242,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.11. 584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,088. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.61. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

