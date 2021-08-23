$78.21 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report sales of $78.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.51 million and the lowest is $77.90 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $318.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

