Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 14,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.