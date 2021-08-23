Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,701,000. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $476.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.