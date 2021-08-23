Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 62,182 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3,928.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,182 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

