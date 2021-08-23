BHPCoin (BHP) Price Hits $0.58

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00129822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00161976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.01 or 0.99942964 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.90 or 0.01011975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.75 or 0.06784267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

