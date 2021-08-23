Kylin (KYL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.33 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Kylin has a market cap of $52.24 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kylin has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00835228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00103991 BTC.

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

