APENFT (NFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $111.84 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $48.82 million and $111.84 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00835228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00103991 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

