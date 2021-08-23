Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.76 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Stafi has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and $42.14 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stafi has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00304346 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

