GP Brinson Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GP Brinson Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 21.3% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.