LDR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up about 5.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $17,591,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

