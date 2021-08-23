Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 463,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

