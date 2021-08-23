Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.73. 106,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,967. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.