AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. 52,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,958. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

