MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.31. 10,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,456. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

