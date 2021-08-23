AIA Group Ltd Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 374,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,990. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

