Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report $229.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.50 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $216.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $954.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.45 million to $969.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123 in the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.50. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

