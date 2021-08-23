Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:W traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.95. 17,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.80.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

