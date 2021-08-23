PAID Network Price Up 42.1% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $89.72 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00129445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00161914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,617.58 or 1.00346937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.11 or 0.01011424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.06 or 0.06876305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

