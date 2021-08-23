Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $124.23

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $7,022,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $112.44. 7,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.