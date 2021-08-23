Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.