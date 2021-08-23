Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,426 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $65,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

DIS stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $177.17. The company had a trading volume of 194,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,813. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $321.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

