Fure Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,636. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

