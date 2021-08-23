Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $146.11 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,876,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,766 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $146,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 202,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,917,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.36. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

