Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 144 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

