Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities boosted their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OMER stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,657. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omeros by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $477,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $6,435,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

