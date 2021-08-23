Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $57.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE FUN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.14. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.