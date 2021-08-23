Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. 29,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

