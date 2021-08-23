Klimatas (KTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,670.18

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,670.18 and approximately $353.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

