Truist Securities Trims The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Target Price to $90.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

