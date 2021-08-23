Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 7,891 shares.The stock last traded at $43.32 and had previously closed at $43.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

