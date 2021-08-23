Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 2.7%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.68. 3,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPOF. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

