Smart Money Group LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 136,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,003. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

