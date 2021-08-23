Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 7,110 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Booking comprises 3.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $347,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $45.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,119.79. 9,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,194.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.