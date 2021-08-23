Smart Money Group LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,981 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 4.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,550 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81.

