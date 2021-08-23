Smart Money Group LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.76. 352,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79.

