Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $361,275.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $95.55 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

