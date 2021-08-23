SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $5.47 on Monday, reaching $373.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,662,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

